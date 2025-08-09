Home / Entertainment

Kevin Hart, John Cena team up for Netflix action comedy 'The Leading Man'

The WWE star and renowned comedian have previously worked with each other on 'Die Hart 2: Die Harter'

Kevin Hart, John Cena team up for Netflix action comedy The Leading Man
Kevin Hart, John Cena team up for Netflix action comedy 'The Leading Man'

Kevin Hart and John Cena have been confirmed to star in and produce the upcoming action comedy, The Leading Man, based on the comic book series by B. Clay Moore and Jeremy Haun.

Jon and Erich Hoeber have been credited as writers for the project, who have partnered up with Netflix once again after securing a deal for Fast & Loose, an action film starring Will Smith, which is currently in pre-production.

The Leading Man storyline follows a self-absorbed movie star (John Cena) who finds out that his co-star is an actual agent as they try to save the world.

Hart had quite a successful run with Netflix, as the news of his involvement with the action comedy came amid his work on 72 Hours, where he will star alongside Mason Gooding and Marcello Hernández.

Prior to this, his projects with the streaming giant include The Man from Toronto, Fatherhood, True Story, Lift, and Me Time.

Meanwhile, Cena is currently working on Little Brother, a Netflix comedy where he will star alongside Eric André.

The WWE legend's has joined Netflix for the projects after his work on Heads of State, an Amazon MGM action comedy co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Idris Elba, which has secured 75 million worldwide viewers since its early July launch.

You Might Like:

Joe Jonas admits fatherhood to daughters changed him in THIS way

Joe Jonas admits fatherhood to daughters changed him in THIS way
The Jonas Brother member is a father of two daughters Willa and Delphine whom he shares with ex-wife Sophie Turner

Shakira brings stylish conclusion to LMYNL Tour’s North America leg: SEE

Shakira brings stylish conclusion to LMYNL Tour’s North America leg: SEE
The ‘Waka Waka’ hitmaker wraps North American shows of Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour with heartfelt post

Sabrina Carpenter unveils bonus track, new cover for ‘Man’s Best Friend’

Sabrina Carpenter unveils bonus track, new cover for ‘Man’s Best Friend’
The ‘Manchild’ singer ignites buzz as she announces exclusive bonus track for her upcoming new album ‘Man’s Best Friend’

Sydney Sweeney sparks buzz after spotted on ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ set

Sydney Sweeney sparks buzz after spotted on ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ set
'Euphoria' starlet was reportedly spotted on the set of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Priyanka Chopra’s little one Malti makes sweet cameo at Jonas Brothers rehearsals

Priyanka Chopra’s little one Malti makes sweet cameo at Jonas Brothers rehearsals
The 'Citadel' star offered a glimpse into her recent moments spent with her family

‘White Lotus’ actor Sam blasts ‘old stars’ using surgery to fit youthful roles

‘White Lotus’ actor Sam blasts ‘old stars’ using surgery to fit youthful roles
Sam Nivola played the character of Lochlan Ratliff in the third season of HBO’s hit series ‘The White Lotus’

Tom Holland, Zendaya reunite on set for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Tom Holland, Zendaya reunite on set for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
The 'Spider-Man' couple are busy in shooting as they filmed new scenes on set

Shawn Mendes rings 27th birthday in style amid collaborator dating rumors

Shawn Mendes rings 27th birthday in style amid collaborator dating rumors
The ‘Illuminate’ hitmaker extends wish for the 2025 Lion’s Gate Portal as he celebrates his 27th birthday today, on August 8

Sydney Sweeney gets Jeff Bezos’ approval for iconic 'Bond Girl' role

Sydney Sweeney gets Jeff Bezos’ approval for iconic 'Bond Girl' role
The 'Euphoria' actress has reportedly caught the eye of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos

Jonas Brothers release anticipated new album ‘Greetings From Your Hometown’

Jonas Brothers release anticipated new album ‘Greetings From Your Hometown’
Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas fuel excitement with the release of their seventh studio album ‘Greetings From Your Hometown’

Macaulay Culkin finally addresses decades-old ‘Home Alone’ rumors

Macaulay Culkin finally addresses decades-old ‘Home Alone’ rumors
The 'Home Alone' star cleared the air about the rumors that have circulated the 1990 movie for decades

Gigi Hadid sparks Sabrina Carpenter collab buzz with cryptic comment

Gigi Hadid sparks Sabrina Carpenter collab buzz with cryptic comment
The Vogue model hints at collaborating with Sabrina Carpenter through a sultry and daring message