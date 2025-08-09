Kevin Hart, John Cena team up for Netflix action comedy 'The Leading Man'

Kevin Hart and John Cena have been confirmed to star in and produce the upcoming action comedy, The Leading Man, based on the comic book series by B. Clay Moore and Jeremy Haun.
Jon and Erich Hoeber have been credited as writers for the project, who have partnered up with Netflix once again after securing a deal for Fast & Loose, an action film starring Will Smith, which is currently in pre-production.
The Leading Man storyline follows a self-absorbed movie star (John Cena) who finds out that his co-star is an actual agent as they try to save the world.
Hart had quite a successful run with Netflix, as the news of his involvement with the action comedy came amid his work on 72 Hours, where he will star alongside Mason Gooding and Marcello Hernández.
Prior to this, his projects with the streaming giant include The Man from Toronto, Fatherhood, True Story, Lift, and Me Time.
Meanwhile, Cena is currently working on Little Brother, a Netflix comedy where he will star alongside Eric André.
The WWE legend's has joined Netflix for the projects after his work on Heads of State, an Amazon MGM action comedy co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Idris Elba, which has secured 75 million worldwide viewers since its early July launch.