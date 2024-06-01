Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo cries inconsolably as his Al Nassr team loses final cup

  • by Web Desk
  • June 01, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo was observed tearing up badly after his team, Al Nassr, lost the final round for Saudi King’s Cup to Al Hilal on Friday, May 31.

The opposing team emerged victorious for scoring a 5-4 on penalties, which ultimately decided this season’s closing fate as the match had ended with a 1-1 in regulation time, providing no winner.

Following his dejected defeat at the Jeddah stadium, Cristiano Ronaldo sunk on the grass and remained inconsolable for a while.

He kept sobbing, even when teammates as well as his coaching staff offered sincere comfort after seeing him cry.

Eventually, the footballer had to be led off the field with support from other members as he remained overwhelmed with a burst of sorrowful emotions.

Fans watched him sitting on the sideline before he went on to gather himself for collecting a medal dedicated to the runners-up, as per ESPN.

This season happened to be especially tough on Cristiano Ronaldo as he had been suspended for making an impulsive obscene gesture at people in the stadium during a February match.

But, on the other hand, the athlete got a chance to achieve plenty for his Al Nassr group as he made a record with 35 goals.

Sports News

Hassan Ali shares words of wisdom in his social media post
New York to boost security for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash
Cristiano Ronaldo shows off his 6th ‘Golden Boot’: See
Angel Reese scores first professional WNBA double-double
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘proud’ to make history in 4 countries
ICC Mens's T20 World Cup 2024: Group D squad, venues, and dates unveiled
Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez celebrates Al Nassr star’s new feat
Cristiano Ronaldo issues bold statement after setting new record
Jason Kelce dishes details about his ‘marriage’ with Kylie Kelce
NBA legend Bill Walton passes away at 71
ICC Mens's T20 World Cup 2024: Group A squad, venues, and dates unveiled
Pep Guardiola expected to depart Manchester City next season