Joe Root admits defeat to Ben Stokes' marathon 'long' bowling spell

Joe Root admitted defeat in his long-running battle to restrict Ben Stokes’ workload following the England captain’s exceptional performance in the Lord’s nail-biting third Test win over India.

Despite fitness concerns due to major knee and hamstring injuries, Stokes pushed himself through spells of nine and 11 overs of intense bowling and helped secure a 22-run victory.

Strokes did an incredible performance with the bat, scoring 77 runs and successfully executing a great run-out of Rishabh Pant.

Root, after securing his 37th Test century, appreciated Stokes’ unwavering determination: “So much for stopping his long spells! I tried for five years, but that's his call now… He's desperate to be the man and to make things happen.”

Root further acknowledged Stokes’ improved physical condition, calling it a “great sign for us moving forward that he’s back to his best… and he kept his pace up.”

The 34-year-old cricketer also paid tribute to off-spinner Shoaib Bashir for his “Pink Panther” delivery, playing in extreme pain with a fractured finger. As Bashir’s final delivery, which bowled Mohammed Siraj, led towards victory.

Despite being ruled out of the entire series, he needed surgery to repair the fractured little finger on his non-bowling hand. Bashir’s courageous performance towards the game reflected the team’s enthusiasm. 

