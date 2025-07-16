Angel Reese embraces new role challenges at Chicago Sky: ‘Keep hooping’

Angel Reese's second WNBA season has seen her take her game to a new level -- though her team, the Chicago Sky, continue to struggle for consistency.
Reese on Tuesday scored 22 points and hauled in 10 rebounds while providing three assists against the league-leading Minnesota Lynx. But after securing a rousing win over the Lynx on Saturday, the Sky were outscored by 15 points in the second half of a 91-78 defeat at Wintrust Arena.
Yet the Sky's 7-14 record breeds optimism over a bright future in Chicago, for a franchise that won a WNBA title only four years ago.
For one, due to the Sky's lack of reliable backcourt options, Reese is adapting to a new role as a "point forward" -- a role similar to the one that perennial All-Star Alyssa Thomas has played for the Connecticut Sun and the Phoenix Mercury.
"This is a new role for me, (but) that’s no excuse," Reese said Tuesday night. "I just have to watch film and be better, I just gotta get the ball to where it needs to get to faster. I know we’re making the right read. We’ll continue to get better."
Fatigue too is becoming a factor for Reese. After playing 36:40 on Tuesday, Reese crossed the 34-minute mark for the sixth time in seven games. Not even the All-Star break will offer much respite for Reese, who has joined Team Collier to play in Saturday's All-Star Game in Indianapolis.