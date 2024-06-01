Sci-Tech

Nvidia on track to surpass Apple as second-most valuable company

Nvidia's growth, from $1 trillion to $2 trillion, surpassed tech giants like Amazon, Google's Alphabet

  • by Web Desk
  • June 01, 2024
Nvidia on track to surpass Apple as second-most valuable company
Nvidia on track to surpass Apple as second-most valuable company

Nvidia, the leading beneficiary of the AI boom, is poised to overtake Apple as the world's second-most valuable company.

As per Reuters, the surge in demand for AI applications, which relies heavily on Nvidia's high-end chips, has driven the company's stock price to nearly triple in value over the past year, reaching $2.68 trillion.

In contrast, Apple, once the top-ranking Wall Street firm by market value, was surpassed by Microsoft earlier this year.

This shift occurred as a result of declining iPhone demand and intense competition in China.

With a current valuation of $2.92 trillion, Apple faces challenges amid a slowdown in its innovation momentum.

Meanwhile, Brian Mulberry, client portfolio manager at Zacks Investment Management, noted, "It is certainly notable because Apple has been so dominant for so long, especially on the growth and innovation front. Recently though, Apple's innovation curve seems to have flattened, showing slower future growth.”

He added, “On the other hand, Nvidia has been able to catch wave upon wave of growth. Beginning with gaming demand, then crypto and now AI, they have been able to perfectly match innovation with demand and that equals explosive growth."

Nvidia's rapid growth is underscored by its journey from $1 trillion to $2 trillion, outpacing tech giants like Amazon, Google's Alphabet, and Saudi Aramco in 2024.

Despite consistently surpassing Wall Street's expectations, the company faces supply challenges as demand for its graphic processors continues to outstrip supply in the AI-driven market.

While, Nvidia's forward earnings valuation has dipped from 48 times earnings a year ago to 37 times, its popularity remains high in the derivatives market.

Ryan Reynolds, Bake Lively's kids hold dual passports

Ryan Reynolds, Bake Lively's kids hold dual passports
Shakira's son Milan follows in her musical footsteps

Shakira's son Milan follows in her musical footsteps

Gautam Adani reclaims top spot as Asia's wealthiest person

Gautam Adani reclaims top spot as Asia's wealthiest person
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl

Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl

Sci-Tech News

Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Tesla recalls 125,000 US vehicles for seat belt warning system fault
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Elon Musk sued for ‘insider trading’ worth $7.5 billion at Tesla
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Will US and Canada experience northern lights again? Find out
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope spots most distant galaxy
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
TikTok to prepare separate algorithm for US users amid ban law
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
NASA Lucy mission reveals surprising secret about asteroid Dinkinesh
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Google Chrome introduces 'Minimised Custom Tabs' feature on android
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Is Meta using your social media posts to train AI?
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Tesla gears up to launch 'Full Self-Driving' software in China
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Is GPT-4 better ‘financial analyst’ than humans? Find out
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
YouTube introduces its new ‘Playables’ games for users
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Astronauts from China perform record-breaking spacewalk: Watch