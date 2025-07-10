Microsoft Outlook down worldwide: Users experience severe disruptions

Microsoft 365 reportedly grappled with a major outage worldwide.
According to Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, hundreds of people have reported problems since 5 am.
Is Outlook down?
Microsoft’s major outage has severely affected Outlook and Hotmail users across the globe.
A few users are being informed that their email addresses and passwords are incorrect when they’re trying to log in with the correct details.
In the USA, up to 62% users are unable to log in to Outlook, 34% of users are experiencing server connectivity issues, and the remaining 5% are unable to send or receive emails.
Microsoft service update reads, “We're having issues, but we're working on it.”
Another service update from Microsoft stated, “We’ve determined the cause of the issue and have started deployment of a fix. We expect the fix to take an extended period following our safe change management process.”
However, Microsoft has yet to officially address the issue.
Microsoft Outlook has a community of almost 400 million people worldwide, with businesses often choosing it over Gmail due to its efficient incorporation with other products from the company, such as Teams and the Office suite.