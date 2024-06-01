Entertainment

Mike Tyson, Jake Paul's ‘highly anticipated' match gets postponed

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul’s boxing match was scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 20

  • June 01, 2024
Mike Tyson and Jack Paul’s boxing match gets postponed due to Mike’s health concerns.

Jake’s company announced the shocking news about the match’s delay on his Instagram.

The post read, “The upcoming highly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will unfortunately be postponed.”

The statement further read, “During a follow up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations.”

Jake’s company explained, "Both Mike and Jake are in agreement that it is only fair to ensure that both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match and are able to compete at the highest level.”

The press release further wished Mike a speedy recovery.

“The health and well-being of athletes is our top priority, and we fully support mike in taking the necessary time to allow him to perform at the level he expects of himself,” the statement concluded.

The new date of the boxing match will be announced next Friday, June 7.

