Scarlett Johansson eyes role in 'The Batman' sequel with Robert Pattinson

Scarlett Johansson is reportedly in talks to jump from the Marvel universe to DC, joining Robert Pattinson in the highly anticipated The Batman 2.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Jurassic World: Rebirth star is in ‘final negotiations’ to join the cast, though her character details remain under wraps.
According to Variety, Zoë Kravitz, who played Selina Kyle/Catwoman in the first movie, is reportedly not returning for the sequel.
The Batman Part II will continue the story from the 2022 film directed by Matt Reeves, with Robert Pattinson, 39, reprising his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman.
Johansson, known for playing Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, first appeared in Iron Man 2 (2010) and wrapped up the role 11 years later in Black Widow.
While plot details for The Batman Part II remain a mystery, the film has been in development since the first movie’s release.
Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin are writing the script, and Warner Bros. confirmed filming starts in spring 2026, aiming for an October 1, 2027 release.
The Batman, which is set in a different universe from James Gunn’s Superman, also starred Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobb/The Penguin.