Priyanka Chopra drops major shoutout to her husband Nick Jonas' milestone

The 'Quantico' star shares heartfelt tribute to her husband, Nick Jonas, on Instagram

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Priyanka Chopra has turned her husband, Nick Jonas, into her biggest cheerleader!

On Thursday, December 4, the Baywatch actress took to her official Instagram account to pay a heartfelt tribute to her life partner, as the actor was honored during the prestigious event at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

"So proud of you @nickjonas. You’re the most sincere, talented and definitely the hardest-working person I know. And this is not even my bias speaking," Chopra stated in the caption.

She continued, "Watching you up there with your brothers, cementing (literally) your legacy in Hollywood, was such a proud moment for me. Thank you for always, including me and honoring me."

"Here’s to celebrating many more milestones! Congratulations @jonasbrothers. So well deserved and so early in your careers. We’re all so proud of you. @kevinjonas @joejonas," the 43-year-old renowned actress noted.

For the unversed, the Jonas Brothers were at a hand and footprint ceremony in Los Angeles, where their imprints were etched. 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas began dating in 2017, after he slid into her DMs many months prior. 

The couple announced their engagement the following year, and the two tied the knot in front of their families and friends in India, back in 2018.

Chopra and Jonas welcomed their only daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy procedure in 2022.  

