Taylor Swift treats Spotify fans to surprise video message after new triumphs

Taylor Swift earns major honors on Spotify Wrapped 2025 including Top U.S. Artist of the Year

  By Sidra Khan
To celebrate her new triumphs, Taylor Swift has turned to her fans.

On Wednesday, December 3, Spotify released its 2025 Wrapped, which named the Eras Tour hitmaker in three categories: first on Top U.S. Artists, second on Global Top Artists, and eighth on Top U.S. Albums of 2025 for her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Commemorating her new achievements, Taylor Swift treated her Spotify fans to a cheerful video message, which has now gone viral on the internet.

The clip features the Opalite hitmaker in an eye-catching red sweater, accessorized with a delicate gold chain.

To finish her look, the 14-time Grammy winner wore glam makeup featuring glittery eyes and let her light brown, straight hair flow freely.

Meanwhile, a beautifully decorated Christmas tree added the perfect festive vibe to the joyful video.

“Hey! So if this is popping up on your phone then chances are you listened to a lot of my music this year on Spotify. It's Taylor by the way,” began the popstar.

She continued, “Thank you for doing that. Thank you for all of your support with the Life of a Showgirl and we actually have a lot of reminiscing that we could do coming up because I have a docuseries and a concert film on Disney+ coming out on December 12th called The End of an Era and The Final Show.”

“I hope you have a wonderful holiday season. I'm so grateful for you. Thank you for everything,” the Wood crooner concluded, blowing a kiss.

The video garnered immense love and heartwarming reactions from Swifties on social media platforms.

