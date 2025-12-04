Entertainment

D4vd tops Googles' most searched people of 2025

D4vd, Kendrick Lamar, Jimmy Kimmel and more make it to the list of most searched people of Google in 2025

  By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Google has finally unveiled the list of its top searches in different categories such as; world, sports and entertainment.

Much to everyone's surprise, the first name in the list of Googles' most searched people is D4vd - the American singer and songwriter, who was put on the map after the dead body of a teen, Celeste Rivas-Hernandez, was found in his car in September, 2025.

The news sparked frenzy on social media with many fans coming up with theories explaining how the rapper was allegedly involved in Rivas murder - who he was in a relationship before her death.

Investigation into teenager's suspicious death is still going on with Los Angeles police keeping D4vd intact.

Next in line was Kendrick Lamar - the Grammy-winner rapper who became immensely popular with his blockbuster diss track Not Like Us - in which he accused Drake of paedophilia.

While, Jimmy Kimmel has clinched third spot among Google's most searched people in 2025 as he was off aired by ABC after his controversial remarks on Donald Trumps' ally Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in September during a speech at Utah University.

Fourth on the list is Charlie Kirk's suspected murderer, Tyler Robinson - who is facing the death penalty if convicted of shooting and killing Kirk.

While, Pope Leo XIV became the 5th most searched person on Google this year as he took the position of the head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of Vatican City.

The American footballer Shedeur Sanders, Kanye West’s wife Bianca Cencori, New York’s new mayor Zohran Mamdani, climate activist Greta Thunberg and Japan’s Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi ranked 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th on the list.

