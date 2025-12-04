Bad Bunny celebrates Spotify Wrapped 2025 honors with epic reaction

Bad Bunny is celebrating his massive success with an iconic reaction.
On Wednesday, December 3, Spotify dropped its 2025 Wrapped, with the MONACO hitmaker dominating multiple categories, including first place on Global Top Albums for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS and the Global Top Artists chart.
In addition to securing top positions in Global Top Artists and Albums, the 31-year-old Puerto Rican rapper and singer ranked fifth on Top U.S. Artists, fifth on Global Top Songs for DtMF, and third on Top U.S. Albums DtMF.
Notably, this marked his fourth time winning Spotify’s Global Top Artists, with his previous titles earned in 2020, 2021, and 2022.
Sharing an epic reaction to his major milestone, Bad Bunny took to his Instagram Stories to post an iconic photo of America former basketball player Michael Jordan, taken in the Chicago Bulls locker room after winning one of his three consecutive NBA championships.
The snap featured a series of term “Gracias” penned on it, which translates as, “Thank You.”
Bad Bunny also reposted Spotify’s congratulatory post on his remarkable feat, with the platform captioning, “Felicidades Bad Bunny. The whole world made you No.1.”
Bad Bunny’s DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS:
DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (translated as I Should Have Taken More Photos) is the sixth solo studio album and seventh overall by Bad Bunny, released on January 5, 2025.
The album includes 17 tracks and won multiple accolades, including Grammy Awards.