Billy Ray Cyrus cheers Miley Cyrus engagement news after reconciliation

The 'Flowers' singer finally said 'I do' to Maxx Morando after a four-year relationship

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Billy Ray Cyrus has finally spoken out about Miley Cyrus's engagement — after putting the pieces back together with his daughter following a much-publicized family rift.

The Flowers singer debuted her engagement ring on Monday while walking the red carpet with fiancé Maxx Morando, 27, at a Los Angeles premiere.

The country music star took to her Instagram account to share the sweet nod to her daughter on her engagement.

He penned the caption, No wonder you turned out so special … You have the greatest Godmother in the world!!! @dollyparton.”

Billy Ray added, “So happy you and MaxxAgazillion found each other!!!! Congratulations! Happy to see you both so happy!!! love Dad.”


He also reposted a photo of Miley and Maxx from Monday’s Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere in Los Angeles, where she confirmed the engagement by flaunting the ring on her finger.

Another photo captured Miley, her hand newly adorned with the ring, alongside Maxx at her November 23 birthday dinner — a moment seemingly photographed and first shared by Maxx’s father, Dan Morando.

The news comes soon after the Wrecking Ball singer and Billy Ray reconciled following a years-long family rift.

Miley Cyrus revealed in October that she reached out to her dad with a song, a heartfelt birthday gift, calling it a “peace offering”.

