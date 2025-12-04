Kris Jenner takes clean swipe at her cosmetic surgery speculations 

Entertainment

  By Fatima Hassan
Kris Jenner has broken her silence on her cosmetic surgery speculations. 

The 70-year-old reality television star revealed that the only thing which remained real on her face is probably her nose.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, December 4, Kris jokingly said her nose is "probably the only thing on my face that's real."

At one point in the interview, Kris also admitted to undergoing a facelift by Dr. Steven Levine ahead of her 70th birthday.

This is not the first time the momager opened up about her procedures, as she previously noted in the cover interview for Vogue.

"I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh. I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy," she previously told People.

This update comes a few days after Kris Jenner celebrated her 70th birthday earlier in November this year.

The businesswoman threw a lavish James Bond-themed party on November 8 at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Beverly Hills mansion.

Notably, the event was attended by her family and numerous celebrity friends, including Mariah Carey, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle.

