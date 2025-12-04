Entertainment

Ellie Goulding’s surprise pregnancy forces major shake-up in new album plan

The ‘Love Me Like You Do’ hitmaker confirmed her first pregnancy with Beau Minniear at The Fashion Awards 2025

Ellie Goulding’s shocking pregnancy has led to a major change to her upcoming sixth studio album.

Earlier this week, the Love Me Like You Do crooner sparked a buzz online by confirming her second pregnancy overall and first with boyfriend Beau Minniear as she debuted her growing baby bump at The Fashion Awards 2025.

However, the delightful news has reportedly caused a major shake-up to the Destiny hitmaker’s release plans for the upcoming album.

According to an insider close to Goulding who spoke to The Sun, the English songstress had planned to release her forthcoming album later next year, but her pregnancy – confirmed just a few months after she began dating Minniear – has forced her to move the date forward.

“Next year is going to be amazing for Ellie. She’s becoming a mum for the second time, which feels like such a blessing, and now she’s moving things around to fit her new schedule,” revealed the source.

They continued to spill, “Her next album was scheduled to come out later next year but, because of the baby, she’s brought it forward. The record is like another baby for Ellie and she couldn’t be more excited about her fans hearing it.”

“Destiny showed how much Ellie has grown and evolved as an artist and she is so proud of that song. The other tracks on the album are very much in this vein and Ellie’s voice sounds better than ever,” the tipster added.

They concluded the statement, noting, “By moving the release date forward, Ellie can get the record out to her fans before having a break with the baby. She has worked so hard on this record and it shows such a different side to her creatively. It’s going to be the best year yet.”

When did Ellie Goulding and Beau Minniear begin dating?

Ellie Goulding and Beau Minniear were first linked in July 2025 and the couple made their romance public in September, when they were spotted strolling in London.

