Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian relive horrors of 2016 Paris robbery

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian reflected on the painful trauma of infamous 2016 Paris robbery
In the new episode of The Kardashians, aired on December 4, the SKIMS founder recalled her trip to Paris for Fashion Week alongside her sisters Kourtney and Kendall Jenner.
The Poosh founder revealed, "We had just had that conversation at lunch. [We were] saying that, if we were ever getting robbed, that we would say, ‘Take whatever you want.’ It was just so crazy.”
Kim reflected on the horrifying moment, “I said a prayer. I always know that there’s a bigger plan, and it’s always God’s plan, and so you kind of make peace with that. No matter what, it’s going to be okay,” adding, "sure I was going to be raped.”
The mother-of-four claimed that her older sister was on her mind during the ordeal, when she was tied up and held at gunpoint.
Kris Jenner chimed in,"I don't know anyone who could've handled what you did. I'm so proud of you, every single day, for the way that you live your life. I wish everybody knew how beautiful and delicious your heart is, and they would never say one bad thing about you."
In May 2025, Paris court found eight men guilty of involvement in a 2016 armed robbery of the reality TV star.