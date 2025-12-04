'Euphoria' returns: Season 3 premiere set, major character spoilers dropped

Season‑three of Euphoria — the HBO teen‑drama starring Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney — is finally coming back!
The network has announced the new season will premiere in April 2026, almost four years after Season 2 wrapped.
Taking to Instagram account, HBO has announced that the third and final season of the hit teen drama Euphoria will premiere in April 2026.
In a shared post Zendaya as Rue wearing her signature black Converse and smiling while seated in a pickup truck.
The post was captioned, "Let's ride."
The upcoming season will feature a five-year time jump as it revolves around the lives of teens as they navigate a turbulent world filled with drug use, romance, crime, and betrayal.
According to Creator Sam Levinson, the season will have a "film noir" aesthetic and explore what it means to have principles in a corrupt world.
Nearly the entire original lineup of rising stars is returning, including Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, and Colman Domingo.
Fans can also expect appearances from Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Dominic Fike, Nika King, as well as Alanna Ubach, Daeg Faerch, Melvin Bonez Estes, Paula Marshall, Sophia Rose Wilson, and Zak Steiner.