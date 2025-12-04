Entertainment

‘Euphoria’ creator dishes out dark twists and scandalous Season 3 secrets

  • By Hafsa Noor
Euphoria creator, Sam Levinson, has shared dark plottwists and secrets of season 3 during an HBO event in London.

The creator teased exciting storyline of the main lead characters including Rue, Nate and Cassie.

As per Variety, he said, “Five years felt like a natural place because if they’d gone to college they’d be out of college at that time. We basically pick up Rue [Zendaya] south of the border in Mexico, in debt to Laurie [Kelly], trying to come up with some very innovative ways to pay it off.”

Sam added, “And then Cassie [Sweeney] is living in the suburbs with Nate [Elordi], they’re engaged and she’s very addicted to social media and envious of what appears to be the big lives that all of her high school classmates are living at this point in time.”

Moreover, he also made a shocking revelation, “I feel strongly this is our best season yet, I will say that Cassie and Nate do in fact get married. I’m confirming it. And I promise that it will be an unforgettable night.”

Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, and Colman Domingo are set to reprise their roles in the hit series.

The streaming giant has announced the new season will premiere in April 2026.

