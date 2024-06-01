Kourtney Kardashian drops weekend photo dump with Travis Barker and son Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian Barker has shared insights into her recent weekend getaway with husband Travis Barker and their six-month-old son Rocky Thirteen.
The Kardashians star took to her Instagram handle on Friday to drop a carousel of photos with a caption, “weekend.”
She posted multiple pictures which showed Travis behind the wheel of their blue Chevrolet Impala, a sweet moment of the couple dining together, a white bathtub, and a cozy breakfast setup.
The post also gave a glimpse into their luxurious getaway, featuring an inside look at a boat, with her black Prada bag on the floor., sailing in the water at an undisclosed location.
Another photo showed a series of deck chairs lined up on a beach, hinting at a relaxing family vacation.
However, the showstopper was a snap of Rocky's tiny foot peeking out from his black sweatpants, which stole the spotlight.
Shortly after her post, fans flooded her comment section with cute notes.
One user penned referring to Rocky’s foot, “The perfect snack in the 4th slide. “
While another noted, “Oh my Rocky’s feet. the cutest”
“That chubby little ankle,” wrote the third.
The fourth expressed, “Kourtney always has the best dumps”
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have welcomed their son Rocky Thirteen in November 2023.