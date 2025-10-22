Ed Sheeran’s fans rejoice as he announces Latin America dates for Loop Tour

Ed Sheeran has made his fans’ day!
On Tuesday, October 21, the Sapphire singer ignited a wave of joy among his fans by announcing the concert dates for the Latin America leg of his upcoming sixth tour, Loop.
In a three-slide post on Instagram, the Azizam singer shared a photo of himself captured from behind featuring him standing on stage with beautiful fireworks lighting up the sky after he performed a spectacular show.
The second slide showed the English singer speaking to his fans via a video message, sharing that he will soon be coming to their countries for the exciting concerts.
Meanwhile, the third and last slide included the concert dates, which included Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Colombia, and other countries.
“Okay, so I know this has been a long time coming, but I’m finally coming back to Latin America. This is the first lot of shows, we are coming back later in the year to do cities and countries we aren’t doing in the first half, but I’m so so so excited to come back. All dates are on my website and details for tickets, see you there guys ! x,” captioned Ed.
Ed Sheeran will kick off his Loop Tour’s Latin America leg in Dominican Republic on May 9, 2026, followed by his concerts in Puerto Rico on May 13, Colombia on May 16, Peru on May 20, Ecuador on May 23, and Guatemala on May 27.
The Shape of You singer will wrap up the shows in Costa Rica on May 30.