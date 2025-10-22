Entertainment

Dakota Johnson drops epic response about her skin-baring red carpet looks

The 'Fifty Shades of Grey' starlet opened up about her daring style choice

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |


Dakota Johnson delivered an unforgettable response when asked about her love for daring, skin-baring dresses.

While conversing with Vogue Germany, the Fifty Shades of Grey star opened up about her daring style choices and why she would continue rocking designs similar to her buzziest looks.

When probed about concerns over a ‘naked dress’ being too risqué, Dakota responded, “I really don't care.”

“I've been able to wear some of the most beautiful dresses, and I feel beautiful in them, so I wear them,” she continued.

The Verity actress added, “Sometimes those dresses look good on me. But there are also some we've tried on that didn't look good at all. It depends on the shape, the finish, the color, and everything else. So if I find a beautiful dress that I feel comfortable in, of course I want to wear it! And it's fun to wear a sexy dress.”

The daughter of actress Melanie Griffith and Miami Vice star Don Johnson shared that she got the confidence from her mother, saying, “My mom was just very open about the topic of bodies.”

Dakota continued, “She taught us how to take care of our bodies and love them, and that our bodies are beautiful. And I think that's something really important for a young girl because we're constantly told that we're not good enough.”

Notably, her remarks came after she made the most “naked” dresses yet included a sheer Gucci gown featuring intricate black, floral embroidered lace that she wore to the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner in New York City on September 11.

