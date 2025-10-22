Entertainment

Chris Brown ex-writer Kevin McCall cries over hardship amid his feud

Kevin McCall revealed that his Chris Brown credits no longer bring in money

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Kevin McCall, ex-writer for Chris Brown became emotional during a recent podcast appearance, breaking down in tears while reflecting on her experience working with the singer.

While conversing on Back On Figg podcast, the singer-songwriter opened up about his ups and downs as he tearfully revealed that his Chris Brown credits no longer bring in money — admitting he’s now on food stamps and even showing his EBT card.

He shocked the audience by showing his EBT card and asking, “Why the f*** I got an EBT card?”

Kevin emotionally confessed that he can no longer keep up with his $2,000 monthly child support and begged Brown to help out, saying, “$25K for them four songs I owe you.”

“I am not asking for a handout,” Kevin said during the interview, adding, “I just want what's rightfully mine. I helped build his empire.”

To note, the songwriter collaborated with Brown on major singles like Deuces and Strip, both pivotal in rebuilding the R&B star’s image following his 2009 scandal.

Soon after Kevin McCall made a confession, rapper Young Thug stepped forward to publicly respond on emotional breakdown, offering him a help

Taking to X, Thug wrote, “Kevin McCall hit me my n*a, I'll give u the 25k u need, and I know CB would give it to u also bro he a real one. N**s is busy sometimes brada.”

For the unversed, Kevin and Brown once shared studio chemistry, their friendship soured,in 2020 after McCall allegedly threatened to kill Brown and his daughter, Royalty, during an online feud.

