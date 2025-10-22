McKenna Grace looks breathtaking in Hollywood glam at ‘Regretting You’ premiere

McKenna Grace is truly an epitome of beauty!
Earlier this week, the 19-year-old American actress and singer graced the premiere of her new film Regretting You at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles, California.
On the red carpet, the Gifted starlet looked ethereal as she channeled Hollywood glamour in a breathtaking appearance.
For the star-studded premiere, Grace slipped into a gorgeous floor-length champagne gown featuring a plunging neckline, a thigh-high slit, and a long, dramatic train that flowed behind her.
The Young Sheldon starlet elevated her already stunning look with statement jewelry and metallic high heels, while her blonde hair, styled in big voluminous curls, added the perfect vintage Hollywood vibe.
Moreover, McKenna Grace’s dewy and soft pink makeup also added appeal to her stunning appearance.
Based on Colleen Hoover’s 2019 novel of the same title, Regretting You is a romantic drama film directed by Josh Boone.
Regretting You centers on the “strained relationship between young mother Morgan Grant and her teenage daughter Clara, exacerbated by Morgan's husband Chris's tragic death, forcing them to navigate life's challenges together.”
The movie, slated to release on October 23, features McKenna Grace in the lead role, playing Clara Grant.
Joining her in the cast are Allison Williams, Dave Franco, Mason Thames, Willa Fitzgerald, and Scott Eastwood.