‘Stranger Things’ stars involved in major clash ahead of Season 5 release

Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard starrer ‘Stranger Things’ is set to release Season 5 on November 26, 2025

  • By Sidra Khan
Ahead of the anticipated release of the anticipated fifth season, Stranger Things stars have been involved in a major clash.

On Tuesday, October 21, Netflix’s YouTube channel shared an exciting video that featured Caleb McLaughlin and Priah Ferguson lock horns in a thrilling clash called sibling rivalry.

In the challenge, the duo’s knowledge about Stranger Things from Season 1 to 4 was thoroughly tested to “find out which Sinclair knows Hawkins best.”

The quiz began with Priah asking, “What is Erica’s favorite thing about America?” to which Caleb instantly replied, “Her name is in it,” followed by him screaming the actress’s dialogue from the show, “You can’t spell America without Erica.”

“What year does Stranger Things Season 1 take place?” asked Caleb. However, Priah lost her point as she answered “1987” instead of “1983.”

Caleb then questioned, “What is Erica Sinclair’s D&D name? What level is she?” answering which Priah said, “Lady Applejack, level…” but couldn’t tell, making the Shooting Stars actor jump in with “level 14.”

“What is Eleven’s real name?” asked Priah Ferguson, to which both answered “Jane” at the same time.

The quiz then also included several more exciting questions, including number of Lucas’s uniform, name of arcade in the show, name of mall in Season 3, name of Max’s song, what college does Nancy goes to, and more.

The thrilling siblings rivalry ended with Caleb McLaughlin winning the trivia duel with a score of eight, while Priah Ferguson could on get three.

Stranger Things Season 5 is slated to release on November 26, 2025.

