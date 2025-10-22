Kourtney Kardashian posts rare snaps in sweet tribute to Kim’s 45th birthday

Kourtney Kardashian marked sister Kim’s 45th birthday with a heartfelt tribute, sharing rare throwback photos that gave fans a glimpse into their early years together.
The Lemme founder took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share the memory-filled snaps with the Skims founder, honoring her on milestone birthday.
Kourtney opened the carousel with a nostalgic snap of the pair as teens, posing together in matching outfits and nearly identical hairstyles.
She then shared a bare-faced selfie with Kim, followed by a sweet baby photo and more throwbacks from over the years.
Another snap showed the sisters matching again, wearing satin black and silver pajamas and smoky eye looks.
Kourtney dropped the photos along with the caption, “Best friends forever.”
To mark Kim Kardashian’s birthday, her sister Khloé also paid a touching tribute sharing a slew of images alongside a lengthy birthday note.
She began her note, “Happy Birthday to my sister, my best friend, my forever twin flame in chaos and greatness, @kimkardashian where you go, I go.”
“Every year, I’m in awe of how you continue to evolve. Somehow, you keep leveling up in strength, grace, wisdom, and heart. You’ve always been powerful, but lately it feels like you’ve tapped into an even deeper layer of yourself, calmer yet more unstoppable, grounded yet still dreaming bigger than ever,” she continued.
Khloé also praised Kim for her dedication to family, friends, and her dreams, calling her a true inspiration and “ride-or-die,” writing, “You and me forever, kiddo.”
To note, Kris Jenner and daughters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé are set to bring The Kardashians back to screens on Thursday, October 23, via Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ in the U.K.