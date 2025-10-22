‘Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown shares new insights as season 5 release nears

Millie Bobby Brown has finally shared her reaction to the unforgettable 'Angela skate' scene from Stranger Things, offering insight into how she felt filming one of the show’s most shocking moments.
Reflecting on her hit scene from Season 4, Chapter 2: Vecna’s Curse, the Enola Holmes star shared the challenges of the scene where her character Eleven hit Angela, played by Elodie Grace Orkin, with the roller skate.
Brown disclosed the behind-the-scenes details, saying, “I skated like throughout lunch.”
She went on to say, “Noah and I would like make up routines,” adding, “I had bruises all over my body, cause I would fall to the ground every two seconds.”
The Damsel star mentioned, “My legs hurt for like two weeks after,” sharing her progress, “but I got really good.”
Watching the scene in a snippet, Brown reacted over the conversation of Eleven and Angela, “She just needs therapy, I'm not defending her,” adding, “but she just needs to talk her feelings out, and not do what she's about to do.”
During the discussion, Brown revealed, “Yeah, that wasn't great, Oh, poor girl. She was just angry.”
She noted further, “For me, like obviously reading it, I was not expecting it. It was actually originally written as in a mini golf and I was meant to get a golf club and whack her on the head with it.”
To note, Millie Bobby Brown shared her reaction prior to the release of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things which will be released in three parts on Netflix in late 2025.