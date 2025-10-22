Entertainment

Allison Williams’ bold red carpet move with Alexander Dreymon sparks buzz

Allison Williams, Alexander Dreymon’s sizzling move brings heat to ‘Regretting You’ premiere

  • By Sidra Khan
Allison Williams’ bold red carpet move with Alexander Dreymon sparks buzz


Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon are so in love!

At the glitzy premiere of her upcoming film Regretting You at Los Angeles’ Paramount Pictures Studios, the 37-year-old American actress sparked a frenzy, sharing a sizzling moment with her 42-year-old German husband.

Gracing the red carpet with their arms linked, the power couple stunned everyone by looking into each other’s eyes as they locked lips in front of the cameras in a dreamy moment.

Shortly after the couple shared the kiss, their intimate moment sparked a buzz online and began making headlines.

For the special event, the M3GAN 2.0 actress slipped into a glamorous ruby red asymmetrical satin gown that perfectly accentuated her slim figure.

To complement the look, the beautiful actress styled her hair in loose Hollywood waves and wore statement jewelry, while the subtle pink makeup gorgeously highlighted her perfect facial features.

Meanwhile, the Horizon Line actor looked handsome in an all-black ensemble that included a stylish black jacket with a popped collar, coordinating shirt, and matching pants.

The premiere, held on Monday, October 20, also saw other cast members, including McKenna Grace, Dave Franco, Scott Eastwood, Willa Fitzgerald, and Mason Thames, bringing their star vibes to the event.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the event, Allison Williams, who quietly tied the knot with Alexander Dreymon in 2023, shared that they were “never hiding” the face they got married.

"We never were hiding it or keeping it a secret. No, we just didn't make a press release about it," she explained, adding, "If you go back on [the photo agency site] Getty, we were wearing wedding bands for a while before. People just … You gotta look closer, guys.”

Regretting You is slated to hit the cinema on October 23, 2025.

