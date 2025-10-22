Gigi and Bella stun in sage green dresses at sister Alana Hadid's wedding 

Bella and Gigi Hadid's older half-sister, Alana Hadid, has tied the knot with her partner, Ross Williams, in a stunning backyard ceremony in LA.
On Tuesday, October 21, Gigi turned to her Instagram Stories to repost some of the clicks from the wedding, as she showered the newlywed couple with love.
Both Bella and Gigi took over the roles of bridesmaids and turned heads in gorgeous sage green gowns and remained barefoot for the walk down the aisle.
As reported by British Vogue, their brother, Anwar Hadid, was the "male-of-honor", while their other half-sister and Alana's full sister, Marielle Hadid, was maid-of-honour.
Reposting a sibling click with her new brother-in-law, Gigi penned on her Instagram, "Our sister @lanzybear got married this weekend and it was perfect. We love you A&R."
For the intimate ceremony that took place in their father Mohamed Hadid's backyard, Gigi slipped into a green gown which featured long sleeves with a cape-like detail falling across one shoulder.
She wore gold cuffs over both sleeves and accessorised the fit with gold studs.
While Bella opted for a glamorous plunging halter dress with a ruffled uneven midi hem. She paired the dress with a long gold necklace and gold cuffs.
The siblings reportedly walked down the aisle to a Palestinian song, Ya Tal3een, before sitting to witness the ceremony.
Notably, Alana Hadid and Ross Williams announced their engagement last year with a reel that showed off the Watermelon Pictures creative director's amethyst ring.