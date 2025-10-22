Entertainment

Gigi and Bella stun in sage green dresses at sister Alana Hadid's wedding

The supermodels were the dazzling bridesmaids at their half-sister, Alana Hadid's, wedding with Ross Williams

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Gigi and Bella stun in sage green dresses at sister Alana Hadids wedding
Gigi and Bella stun in sage green dresses at sister Alana Hadid's wedding 

Bella and Gigi Hadid's older half-sister, Alana Hadid, has tied the knot with her partner, Ross Williams, in a stunning backyard ceremony in LA.

On Tuesday, October 21, Gigi turned to her Instagram Stories to repost some of the clicks from the wedding, as she showered the newlywed couple with love.

Both Bella and Gigi took over the roles of bridesmaids and turned heads in gorgeous sage green gowns and remained barefoot for the walk down the aisle.

As reported by British Vogue, their brother, Anwar Hadid, was the "male-of-honor", while their other half-sister and Alana's full sister, Marielle Hadid, was maid-of-honour.

Reposting a sibling click with her new brother-in-law, Gigi penned on her Instagram, "Our sister @lanzybear got married this weekend and it was perfect. We love you A&R."

Hadid siblings with Ross Williams
Hadid siblings with Ross Williams 

For the intimate ceremony that took place in their father Mohamed Hadid's backyard, Gigi slipped into a green gown which featured long sleeves with a cape-like detail falling across one shoulder.

She wore gold cuffs over both sleeves and accessorised the fit with gold studs.

While Bella opted for a glamorous plunging halter dress with a ruffled uneven midi hem. She paired the dress with a long gold necklace and gold cuffs.

The siblings reportedly walked down the aisle to a Palestinian song, Ya Tal3een, before sitting to witness the ceremony.

Notably, Alana Hadid and Ross Williams announced their engagement last year with a reel that showed off the Watermelon Pictures creative director's amethyst ring.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Miley Cyrus opens up about the 'precious' gift Beyoncé once gave her

Miley Cyrus opens up about the 'precious' gift Beyoncé once gave her
The 'Flowers' crooner last collaborated in Beyoncé's musical collection, 'Cowboy Carter' last year

Chris Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple shows off her singing skills

Chris Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple shows off her singing skills
The Coldplay frontman and the Goop founder share two children together, Apple Martin, 21, Moses Martin, 19

Elizabeth Olsen opens up about her marriage with Robbie Arnett

Elizabeth Olsen opens up about her marriage with Robbie Arnett
The 'Liberal Arts' star shared that filming the forthcoming romantic comedy 'Eternity' reminded about her spouse

Tessa Thompson takes big risk for challenging role in upcoming film 'Hedda'

Tessa Thompson takes big risk for challenging role in upcoming film 'Hedda'
The 'Creed' actress's highly-awaited movie, 'Hedda' will premiere in theatres in October this year

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' call for governmental aid denied after public appeal

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' call for governmental aid denied after public appeal
The disgraced hip-hop mogul was arrested in September last year over the serious charges of trafficking and racketeering

Elizabeth Olsen says she won't do movies with no confirmed theatrical release

Elizabeth Olsen says she won't do movies with no confirmed theatrical release
The MCU star's new film, 'Eternity', will be released in theatres on Thanksgiving

Kris Jenner rings in Kim Kardashian's 45th birthday with epic childhood snap

Kris Jenner rings in Kim Kardashian's 45th birthday with epic childhood snap
'The Kardashians' star drops heartfelt birthday snaps for her daughter, Kim Kardashian, on Instagram

Paulina Tamayo, renowned Ecuadorian singer dies at 60

Paulina Tamayo, renowned Ecuadorian singer dies at 60
The Ecuadorian icon, who rose to international fame due to her immense talent, has died at the age of 60

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s secret wedding venue and date revealed

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s secret wedding venue and date revealed
Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26, 2025, in a joint Instagram post

Anne Hathaway receives top honor at Golden Heart Awards with Adam Shulman

Anne Hathaway receives top honor at Golden Heart Awards with Adam Shulman
The 'Devil Wears Prada' actress turns head at the 2025 Golden Heart Awards ceremony in New York City

Louis Tomlinson names celebrity he 'despise' forever in shocking admission

Louis Tomlinson names celebrity he 'despise' forever in shocking admission
The One Direction former member opened up about a celebrity he still can't forgive following Liam Payne's passing

Hulu revives fan-favorite 'Prison Break' reboot with mind-blowing cast

Hulu revives fan-favorite 'Prison Break' reboot with mind-blowing cast
'Prison Break' was initially premiered on Fox in 2005