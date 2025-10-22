Khloé Kardashian posts loving tribute to mark ‘spectacular sister’ Kim’s 45th

Entertainment

  • By Sidra Khan
Khloé Kardashian is in awe of Kim Kardashian’s “Kimberly magic!”

On Tuesday, October 21, the 41-year-old American media personality took to Instagram to pay a gush-worthy tribute to her elder sister, celebrating her milestone 45th birthday.

Alongside a large carousel of recent and throwback photos, The Kardashians star wrote, “Happy Birthday to my sister, my best friend, my forever twin flame in chaos and greatness, @kimkardashian where you go, I go.”

“Every year, I’m in awe of how you continue to evolve. Somehow, you keep leveling up in strength, grace, wisdom, and heart. You’ve always been powerful, but lately it feels like you’ve tapped into an even deeper layer of yourself, calmer yet more unstoppable, grounded yet still dreaming bigger than ever,” she continued.

In the heartfelt tribute, Khloé gushed over Kim’s loving and heartwarming attitude toward her loved ones, praising how she gives so much of herself to everyone around her, including family, friends, work, and her dreams.

The mother of two also swooned over her sister’s “signature Kimberly magic” that makes everything seem effortless.

“Thank you for being my safe place, my biggest inspiration, my constant laugh, my gossip aficionado and my ride-or-die. You already know, I’ve got you in every lifetime. No matter where life takes us, I’ll always be right there cheering, protecting, and loving you through it all,” Khloé added.

Concluding the sweet tribute, Khloé Kardashian penned, “You and me forever, kiddo Happy birthday, my spectacular stunning sister.”

For the unversed, Kim Kardashian is an American media personality, socialite, and businesswoman.

She is Kanye West’s ex-wife and shares four children, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West, with him.

