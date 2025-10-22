North West morphs into father Kanye West? Fans react to shocking new style

North West’s new, controversial fashion choices sparked outrage online as she broke the internet with her bold new style.
A day after Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday, her daughter gave her another reason to be in the headlines, as her eldest child showcased a dramatic new look on their joint TikTok account.
On Wednesday, October 22, North posted a slew of videos with her whopping 19 million followers, showing her new face inks.
In the viral footage of the 12-year-old youngster, she rocked her fake face tattoos, including a star under her right eye and her name in cursive on her left cheek.
She also wore her long, blue hair in braids while sporting a black grill over her teeth, a faux septum ring and colored eye contacts.
Fans reactions over North West's controversial look:
However, the internet exploded with criticism as many followers quickly rushed to the comments section to express their frustration over Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for not paying attention to the upbringing of their eldest child.
One fan commented, "Not a fan of a bustier on a 12-year-old. Love Kim and North, but it would have been a no ma’am for me."
"OK, Kim, she’s 12," another criticized.
While a third suggested that North West has been gradually morphing into her father, Kanye West, saying, "She’s exactly like Kanye."
For those who don't keep up to date with the family, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who parted ways in 2022, welcomed their eldest daughter, North, in June 2013.
The former couple are also co-parenting their three kids, Chicago West, Psalm West, and Saint West.