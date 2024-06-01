World

Elon Musk’s X to host “town hall" meetings with Donald Trump, Robert F. Kennedy

Elon Musk confirmed the events in a tweet, stating this would be 'interesting'

  • by Web Desk
  • June 01, 2024
Elon Musk’s X to host “town hall
Elon Musk’s X to host “town hall" meetings with Donald Trump, Robert F. Kennedy

Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) is set to organize "town hall" meetings featuring Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy ahead of the November elections.

As reported by multiple outlets, this action happens at the same time as Musk reportedly supporting Trump, possibly for a job in the White House if Trump wins.

Meanwhile, Musk confirmed the events in a tweet, stating this would be "interesting."

The forums, organized in collaboration with cable network NewsNation, have no specified dates yet.

Although President Joe Biden was invited, a source close to his campaign indicated that he will not participate, citing a commitment to planned debates against Trump.

Since Musk took over Twitter in 2022, the platform has shifted towards conservative viewpoints, even reinstating accounts of right-wing figures such as Trump.

Despite Musk's previous donations to Democrats, his X account now reflects right-leaning perspectives, particularly on immigration, aligning closely with Trump.

However, Musk has stated he will not financially support either Trump or Biden in the upcoming election.

Ryan Reynolds, Bake Lively's kids hold dual passports

Ryan Reynolds, Bake Lively's kids hold dual passports
Shakira's son Milan follows in her musical footsteps

Shakira's son Milan follows in her musical footsteps

Gautam Adani reclaims top spot as Asia's wealthiest person

Gautam Adani reclaims top spot as Asia's wealthiest person
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl

Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl

World News

Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Gautam Adani reclaims top spot as Asia's wealthiest person
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
U.S.-sanctioned ex-officer Vahid Haghanian joins Iran's presidential race
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Joe Biden urges Hamas to accept new Israeli proposal to end conflict
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Michelle Obama's mother, Marian Robinson breathes her last at 86
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Malala Yousafzai announces Oxford scholarship for Palestinian students
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Ivanka Trump shares heartfelt message for father amid his conviction
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
India moves 100 metric tonnes of gold from UK to domestic vaults
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Israeli forces end operations in North Gaza's Jabalia area
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Volodymyr Zelenskiy to attend security conference in Singapore this weekend
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Beijing high winds send window cleaners on horrifying ride: Watch
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Here’s is how Donald Trump’s convection will impact 2024 elections