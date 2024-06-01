Elon Musk’s X to host “town hall" meetings with Donald Trump, Robert F. Kennedy

Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) is set to organize "town hall" meetings featuring Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy ahead of the November elections.
As reported by multiple outlets, this action happens at the same time as Musk reportedly supporting Trump, possibly for a job in the White House if Trump wins.
Meanwhile, Musk confirmed the events in a tweet, stating this would be "interesting."
The forums, organized in collaboration with cable network NewsNation, have no specified dates yet.
Although President Joe Biden was invited, a source close to his campaign indicated that he will not participate, citing a commitment to planned debates against Trump.
Since Musk took over Twitter in 2022, the platform has shifted towards conservative viewpoints, even reinstating accounts of right-wing figures such as Trump.
Despite Musk's previous donations to Democrats, his X account now reflects right-leaning perspectives, particularly on immigration, aligning closely with Trump.
However, Musk has stated he will not financially support either Trump or Biden in the upcoming election.