VE Day 80: UK celebrates victory with royal tributes and dazzling air show

UK began four days of events to honour the end of World War Two in Europe

  • May 05, 2025
The United Kingdom celebrated the 80th anniversary of VE Day with grand military ceremonies on Monday, May 5.

A large number of people had gathered in central London to witness the occasion.

As UK began four days of events to honour the end of World War Two in Europe, the first day included a big military parade with 1,300 people, watched by the King, Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children.

The celebrations also included an air show, music by marching bands, traditional bagpipes and drums and young cadets taking part in the tribute.

At noon, the ceremony started with actor Timothy Spall reading out Sir Winston Churchill's famous VE Day speech.

Royals watch historic flypast

Four generations of the British Royal Family stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a special air show by the Red Arrows.

King Charles and the rest of the senior royals watched as a historic Lancaster bomber from World War II took the lead, followed by 23 other aircraft, including Typhoon jets and the famous Red Arrows.

The Red Arrows left trails of red, white and blue smoke in the sky and afterward, the royals waved to the people gathered below.

However, the most important part of the event was the presence of a few remaining World War II veterans, those who actually lived through the war.

Tea party at Buckingham Palace

The King and Queen are now hosting a tea party at Buckingham Palace with around 50 veterans, their families and other members of the wartime generation invited to attend.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer hosted a VE Day street party at Downing Street, where he and his wife, Lady Starmer, stepped out of No. 10 with a plate of cakes, which he personally handed out to guests attending the event.

