Harvard University loses new research funding amid tension with White House

US President Donald Trump administrations has announced that it will cut off new research grant of the Havard University as the tension escalates.
According to CNN, Trump administration unveiled new steps to target federal funding to Harvard University, announcing Monday that it is cutting off all new federal research grants.
The move marked the administration’s latest effort to demand political policy changes from the elite university amid a major clash over academic freedom, federal funding and campus oversight.
Education Secretary Linda McMahon sent a letter to Harvard President Alan Garber Monday evening conveying that the university is not eligible for grants from the federal government due to its “consistent violations of its own legal duties.”
The letter cites ongoing issues between the university and the administration, such as affirmative action and protesting on campus, as well as criticizing the temporary removal of standardized testing like the SAT or ACT, which was reinstated in April 2024, and overall management of the university.
“In every way, Harvard has failed to abide by its legal obligations, its ethical and fiduciary duties, its transparency responsibilities, and any semblance of academic rigor,” McMahon’s letter says, adding the university “has made a mockery of this country’s higher education system.”