World

Harvard University loses new research funding amid tension with White House

Trump administration to halt new research grants to Harvard amid ideological dispute

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 06, 2025
Harvard University loses new research funding amid tension with White House
Harvard University loses new research funding amid tension with White House

US President Donald Trump administrations has announced that it will cut off new research grant of the Havard University as the tension escalates.

According to CNN, Trump administration unveiled new steps to target federal funding to Harvard University, announcing Monday that it is cutting off all new federal research grants.

The move marked the administration’s latest effort to demand political policy changes from the elite university amid a major clash over academic freedom, federal funding and campus oversight.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon sent a letter to Harvard President Alan Garber Monday evening conveying that the university is not eligible for grants from the federal government due to its “consistent violations of its own legal duties.”

The letter cites ongoing issues between the university and the administration, such as affirmative action and protesting on campus, as well as criticizing the temporary removal of standardized testing like the SAT or ACT, which was reinstated in April 2024, and overall management of the university.

“In every way, Harvard has failed to abide by its legal obligations, its ethical and fiduciary duties, its transparency responsibilities, and any semblance of academic rigor,” McMahon’s letter says, adding the university “has made a mockery of this country’s higher education system.”

Melania Trump calls viral AI meme of Donald Trump as Pope 'cute' amid backlash

Melania Trump calls viral AI meme of Donald Trump as Pope 'cute' amid backlash
Best time to mow grass in spring and summer: Expert tips for healthier, greener lawn

Best time to mow grass in spring and summer: Expert tips for healthier, greener lawn
Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrives in federal court as long-awaited trail begins

Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrives in federal court as long-awaited trail begins

Spain struggles with major train disruptions after copper cable theft

Spain struggles with major train disruptions after copper cable theft
Melania Trump calls viral AI meme of Donald Trump as Pope 'cute' amid backlash
Melania Trump calls viral AI meme of Donald Trump as Pope 'cute' amid backlash
Best time to mow grass in spring and summer: Expert tips for healthier, greener lawn
Best time to mow grass in spring and summer: Expert tips for healthier, greener lawn
Spain struggles with major train disruptions after copper cable theft
Spain struggles with major train disruptions after copper cable theft
Top 3 most expensive paintings in the world in 2025
Top 3 most expensive paintings in the world in 2025
VE Day 80: UK celebrates victory with royal tributes and dazzling air show
VE Day 80: UK celebrates victory with royal tributes and dazzling air show
New Zealand airport to discard giant Hobbit-themed eagle sculptures
New Zealand airport to discard giant Hobbit-themed eagle sculptures
Japan's child population hits record low with less than 12% under 14 kids
Japan's child population hits record low with less than 12% under 14 kids
Catholic community breaks silence on Trump’s AI pope picture
Catholic community breaks silence on Trump’s AI pope picture
China tourist boat tragedy: Ten die after 'strong winds' capsize four crafts
China tourist boat tragedy: Ten die after 'strong winds' capsize four crafts
Ivanka Trump stuns in metallic mini-dress at Miami Formula 1 event
Ivanka Trump stuns in metallic mini-dress at Miami Formula 1 event
Non-US movies to hit with 100% tariff to save 'dying' Hollywood
Non-US movies to hit with 100% tariff to save 'dying' Hollywood
Spitfire fighter plane from WWII crashes in Kent ahead of VE Day celebrations
Spitfire fighter plane from WWII crashes in Kent ahead of VE Day celebrations