Top 3 most expensive paintings in the world in 2025

In this world, there are many people whose passion knows no bounds, whether it's the hobby of collecting expensive cars or the desire to collect rare items.

Some people among them have a passion for collecting rare paintings. They acquire them without caring about the price, focusing solely on their interest in the artwork.

Salvator Mundi by Leonardo da Vinci

Salvator Mundi, often referred to as the "Male Mona Lisa," became the most expensive painting ever sold at auction when it was bought by a Saudi prince in 2017.

In the Salvator Mundi painting, Jesus Christ is shown wearing blue Renaissance clothing, making a blessing gesture with his right hand and holding a clear crystal orb in his left hand.

Despite the controversies surrounding its authenticity, the painting's sale for $450.3 million.

Interchange by Willem de Kooning

Interchange is a 1955 oil painting on canvas created by Willem de Kooning, who was a Dutch-American artist.

It was bought privately in 2015 for $300 million, making it the most expensive abstract painting ever sold.

The Card Players by Paul Cézanne

The painting is part of a series of oil paintings by Cézanne who was a leading figure in the Post-Impressionist movement.

It was purchased by the Royal Family of Qatar in a private sale for around $250 million.

