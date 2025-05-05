World

New Zealand airport to discard giant 'Hobbit'-themed eagle sculptures

The giant eagles sculptures are set to be removed from Wellington Airport in a shocking move

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 05, 2025
New Zealand airport to discard giant Hobbit-themed eagle sculptures
New Zealand airport to discard giant 'Hobbit'-themed eagle sculptures

Two giant sculptures, inspired by Hobbit franchise have been the highlight of Wellington Airport, New Zealand for over a decade.

On Monday, May 5, the airport authorities revealed that they are removing the sculptures hanging from the ceiling on Friday for some revamping.

With 50-foot wingspans, weighing 2,600 pounds each of the sculptures hovering in the terminal have delighted tourists and became the point of amusement for children since 2013.

The eagles in The Hobbit world

The birds appear as messengers in JRR Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, which were adapted to film by New Zealand's filmmaker Sir Peter Jackson.

Wellington Airport chief executive Matt Clarke shared in a statement, "It's not unusual to see airborne departures from Wellington Airport, but in this case, it will be emotional for us."

The giant eagles will be put in a storage and no further plans have been shared regarding the sculptures.

However, other Hobbit-inspired sculptures such as Smaug the Magnificent,and the dragon will continue to be displayed at the check-in area.

The giant sculptures were produced by Wētā Workshop, the New Zealand-based company that made costumes and props for The Lord of the Rings franchise.

Sharing future plans, Clare noted, "We're working with the Wētā Workshop on some exciting plans for a unique, locally themed replacement to their place."

Notably, in 2014, one of the eagles came crashing down because of earthquake, however no one was injured from the accident.

Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff’s close bond revealed amid romance rumors

Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff’s close bond revealed amid romance rumors
Handwashing habits in US under scrutiny: Survey reveals shocking results

Handwashing habits in US under scrutiny: Survey reveals shocking results
Anna Wintour ‘banned’ Naomi Campbell from Met Gala amid feud rumours

Anna Wintour ‘banned’ Naomi Campbell from Met Gala amid feud rumours
Miley Cyrus debuts new single in front of ‘exes’ at private NYC gig

Miley Cyrus debuts new single in front of ‘exes’ at private NYC gig
Japan's child population hits record low with less than 12% under 14 kids
Japan's child population hits record low with less than 12% under 14 kids
Catholic community breaks silence on Trump’s AI pope picture
Catholic community breaks silence on Trump’s AI pope picture
China tourist boat tragedy: Ten die after 'strong winds' capsize four crafts
China tourist boat tragedy: Ten die after 'strong winds' capsize four crafts
Ivanka Trump stuns in metallic mini-dress at Miami Formula 1 event
Ivanka Trump stuns in metallic mini-dress at Miami Formula 1 event
Non-US movies to hit with 100% tariff to save 'dying' Hollywood
Non-US movies to hit with 100% tariff to save 'dying' Hollywood
Spitfire fighter plane from WWII crashes in Kent ahead of VE Day celebrations
Spitfire fighter plane from WWII crashes in Kent ahead of VE Day celebrations
How to stay motivated? 10 habits of highly successful people you need to adopt
How to stay motivated? 10 habits of highly successful people you need to adopt
Woman missing since 1962 found alive after 60 years in shocking twist
Woman missing since 1962 found alive after 60 years in shocking twist
Putin makes major statement about using ‘nuclear weapons’ in Ukraine
Putin makes major statement about using ‘nuclear weapons’ in Ukraine
UK police arrest eight in connection with alleged terror plots
UK police arrest eight in connection with alleged terror plots
Warren Buffett to step down as Berkshire Hathaway CEO after 55 years
Warren Buffett to step down as Berkshire Hathaway CEO after 55 years
5 richest YouTubers with jaw dropping net worth
5 richest YouTubers with jaw dropping net worth