Catholic community breaks silence on Trump’s AI pope picture

Catholics slam US President Donald Trump for AI-generated images depicting him as the pope

  • May 05, 2025
The Catholic community has broken the silence on the US President's AI-generated image depicting himself as pope ahead of selecting the next head of the Catholic Church.

According to NBC News, Trump last week shared his AI-generated picture on his social media platform, dressed as a pope. The picture quickly sparked criticism from the users, who urged him to delete the “disrespectful” picture.

Ahead of the selection for the new head of the Catholic Church beginning this week, the Catholic community on Sunday, May 4, 2025, condemned the Republican president's move when they had “just buried” Pope Francis.

New York State Catholic Conference issues statement

The New York State Catholic Conference is a statement shared on social media that wrote, “There is nothing clever or funny about this image, Mr President. We just buried our beloved Pope Francis, and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor of St Peter. Do not mock us."

Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York, who was named a member of the White House’s Religious Liberty Commission on Thursday, May 1, 2025, told NBC News that the image “was not good. I hope he didn't have anything to do with it.”

Doaln, who is also among the more than 100 cardinals who are gathering in the Vatican to elect a new pope, added that the image made a bad impression.

New pope of the Catholic Church

Cardinals from all around the world are gathering in Rome to elect a new head of the Catholic Church following the death of 88-year-old Pope Francis on April 21, 2025.

The Roman Catholic cardinals will gather in a private meeting, called a conclave, on May 7, 2025, to elect Francis’ successor. The voting will take place behind the sealed doors of the Sistine Chapel.

