Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrives in federal court as long-awaited trail begins  

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' highly-anticipated court trial began earlier this week

  May 06, 2025
Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrived at the federal court as his long-awaited sex-trafficking court trail officially kicked off.

On Monday, May 5th, the disgraced music mogul, who has been jailed since September 2024 over serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, appeared in a New York courthouse on Monday, May 5, 2025.

As reported by People, for the highly-anticipated trial Diddy wore a blue blazer with a white collared shirt which he paired with gray pants and matching shoes.

The Bad Boy Records appeared in good spirits as he hugged his two defense legal representatives, in Judge Arun Subramanian’s federal courtroom in Manhattan for jury selection.

In the latest court proceedings, the judge briefly addressed the courtroom to inform potential jurors of the charges against Combs, and that he is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Notably, 50 jurors entered the courtroom as the jury and the verdict of each hearing will remain anonymous due to the intense media spotlight over the case.

At one point, one of the jurors told the court he was familiar with a few names from a list of hundreds of potential witnesses, singling out Michael B. Jordan and Mike Myers but contended he could still impartially evaluate the evidence despite that.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs upcoming court trial:

In the upcoming court proceedings, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-girlfriend and renowned singer Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura is expected to testify in the trial.

Ventura accused the rap icon of sexual harassment and abuse last year.  

