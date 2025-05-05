World

China tourist boat tragedy: Ten die after 'strong winds' capsize four crafts

Four tourist boats capsized after ‘sudden strong winds’ into a river in Southwestern China

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 05, 2025
China tourist boat tragedy: Ten die after strong winds capsize four crafts
China tourist boat tragedy: Ten die after 'strong winds' capsize four crafts

Ten people have died and 70 have been hospitalised after strong winds caused four tourist boats to capsize in southwestern China.

According to BBC, sudden strong winds caused the boats to capsize in a river in Qianxi city in Guizhou on Sunday, leading 84 people to fall into the water, according to state media reports. 

More than a dozen people were missing, but all except one have now been rescued.

The incident occurred as China celebrated the tail end of its week-long May Day holiday, a peak season for travel.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping had earlier urged "all-out efforts" in the search and rescue.

President Xi noted that other similar accidents had taken place recently, and stressed the importance of strengthening safety measures, state media said.

Authorities in China have also been told to step up public safety measures over peak tourist season.

Sunday's incident comes just two months after 11 people were killed in another accident, when a passenger boat struck an industrial vessel in China's Hunan province.

Another accident occurred over the weekend in the eastern city of Suzhou, after a sightseeing helicopter crashed in a newly-opened park, killing one person and injuring four on board.

China tourist boat tragedy: Ten die after 'strong winds' capsize four crafts

China tourist boat tragedy: Ten die after 'strong winds' capsize four crafts
Ivanka Trump stuns in metallic mini-dress at Miami Formula 1 event

Ivanka Trump stuns in metallic mini-dress at Miami Formula 1 event
Marvel's 'Thunderbolts*' overtakes 'Sinners' in box office showdown

Marvel's 'Thunderbolts*' overtakes 'Sinners' in box office showdown
King Frederik, Queen Mary mark Danish Liberation Day with memorial service

King Frederik, Queen Mary mark Danish Liberation Day with memorial service
Ivanka Trump stuns in metallic mini-dress at Miami Formula 1 event
Ivanka Trump stuns in metallic mini-dress at Miami Formula 1 event
Non-US movies to hit with 100% tariff to save 'dying' Hollywood
Non-US movies to hit with 100% tariff to save 'dying' Hollywood
Spitfire fighter plane from WWII crashes in Kent ahead of VE Day celebrations
Spitfire fighter plane from WWII crashes in Kent ahead of VE Day celebrations
How to stay motivated? 10 habits of highly successful people you need to adopt
How to stay motivated? 10 habits of highly successful people you need to adopt
Woman missing since 1962 found alive after 60 years in shocking twist
Woman missing since 1962 found alive after 60 years in shocking twist
Putin makes major statement about using ‘nuclear weapons’ in Ukraine
Putin makes major statement about using ‘nuclear weapons’ in Ukraine
UK police arrest eight in connection with alleged terror plots
UK police arrest eight in connection with alleged terror plots
Warren Buffett to step down as Berkshire Hathaway CEO after 55 years
Warren Buffett to step down as Berkshire Hathaway CEO after 55 years
5 richest YouTubers with jaw dropping net worth
5 richest YouTubers with jaw dropping net worth
Papal conclave 2025: Stove installed as preparations underway for new pope
Papal conclave 2025: Stove installed as preparations underway for new pope
5 life-changing books to stop wasting time and boost productivity
5 life-changing books to stop wasting time and boost productivity
Australian election 2025 results: Anthony Albanese secures historic win for second term
Australian election 2025 results: Anthony Albanese secures historic win for second term