Shakira's son Milan follows in her musical footsteps

Shakira's son Milan has becomes a rock star as per viral clips circulating

  • June 01, 2024

Shakira’s 11-year-old son Milan has inherited her musical abilities as he made his rock debut at the Hard Rock Café in Miami.

Milan played the drums on his band over a slew of classic rock songs, recording moments in a footage that has been going viral on social media.

The teen slipped into a black top and a high top Converse with his hair styled high like a classic punk star.


The band was a mix of three effortlessly playing instruments and a girl performing the songs, from the 80’s and 90’s.

The Waka Waka hitmaker arrived to the venue in style as she sat on the front row to see her elder one delivering his soothing vocals alongside his younger brother Sasha.

As per the onlookers, mom Shakira has been incredibly moved by her son’s musical abilities.

This ain’t the first time Milan tried his hands on singing as previously he used music to deal with his parents split.

“I remember he wrote two beautiful songs during the whole separation process,” the 47-yeear-old claimed at that time.

Shakira is currently co-parenting her two sons, Milan and Sasha, after breakup with Gerard Pique. 

