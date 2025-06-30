Kris Jenner drops Venice getaway snaps with Corey Gamble after heated argument

Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner have been romantically connected since 2014

Kris Jenner shared romantic Venice getaway photos alongside her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, after an intense dispute.

After attending the opulent marriage of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, the 69-year-old American socialite dropped heartfelt memories of the wedding ceremony.

The Kardashians starlet took to her Instagram account on June 30th to share a few glimpses into her recent trip to the city of love accompanied by her current love interest.

She kicked off her post with a stunning photo of herself, standing with her manager, David Geffen, and Corey.

In the viral photos, the mother-of-six was wearing a long black-and-white fur coat, which she paired with statement jewellery.

Kris penned a moving note while mentioning the renowned Fashion brands for sending her the eye-catching outfit, "Ciao Venezia! The most perfect day in Venice!"

"@davidgeffen @coreygamble Makeup by @nikki_makeup, hair by @oskarperahair, dress by @dolcegabbana. Thank you Dolce & Gabbana for the gorgeous Alta Moda runway look!" she concluded her caption.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble involve in a heated argument:  

This update comes after a report suggested that Kris had involved in a heated argument with her boyfriend on their way to take the water taxi following the marriage ceremony last week.

While making their way to the home, they were spotted having a tense argument, fueling speculation of a possible dispute.

However, a lip-reader expert, Nicola Hickling, recently decoded the conversation between the couple and claimed that the socialite made a bold demand to Corey.

Upon Kris's demand, Corey reportedly told the porter, "We’re happy to travel on our own. It’s what Kris would like to do."

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble relationship timeline: 

For those unaware, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble began dating each other in 2014.  

