Louis Partridge pens adorable love note for Olivia Rodrigo after Glastonbury set

The 'Happier' singer delivered an electrifying headlining set to close out Glastonbury Festival over the weekend

Louis Partridge is beaming with pride over his girlfriend, Olivia Rodrigo.

Over the weekend, the Happier singer delivered an electrifying headlining set to close out Glastonbury Festival at the Pyramid Stage.

Following the successful show, Olivia's 22-year-old boyfriend took to his Instagram account on Monday, June 30 to gushes over her.

"I hope you caught Olivia’s show last night. A truly special performance on such a huge scale," Louis penned along a carousel of Olivia’s photos from the festival.

In the first black and white image, the Déjà vu singer could be seen standing indoors, leaning against a wallpapered wall while the next showed Olivia getting her hair done while playing an acoustic guitar.

Meanwhile, the last photo featured the drivers license hitmaker performing at Glastonbury Festival 2025.

“She worked her ass off for it and couldn’t be more deserving of all her success and for the great crowd that was watching. What a moment #glastonberry,” Louis further added.

Soon after the Enola Holmes star’s post, Olivia rushed to the comments section and replied, "glastonBERRY ilysm,"along with three crying emojis.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Glastonbury set featured a setlist of songs from her two albums, 2021's Sour and 2023's Guts as well as a surprise appearance from Robert Smith, with whom she duetted The Cure's Friday I'm in Love and Just Like Heaven.

