A$AP Rocky jokingly hints at gender of third baby with Rihanna 

A$AP Rocky may have just let slip a major detail about his upcoming baby with Rihanna.
On Saturday, June 28, the loved-up couple, who are expecting their third baby, attended the world premiere of Rihanna’s upcoming film, Smurfs, in Brussels.
During their appearance at the red carpet, the rapper appeared to reveal the gender of their third child and it is seemingly a baby girl.
“Is that the girl you've been waiting for?” the Entertainment Tonight co-host Kevin Frazier asked the rapper, to which he replied with a smile, “It is, man, it is.”
However, the rapper then quickly redirected his answer by holding up a Smurfette toy, the iconic character Rihanna voices for the upcoming animated film, to the camera and said, “— Right here, right here.”
For the red carpet, the Fenty Beauty founder wore an adorable light blue custom Chanel semi-sheer silk chiffon top paired with a skirt, embellished with sequins, crystals and feathers.
Meanwhile, Rocky looked dapper in a striped button-up shirt, a striped tie, baggy black trousers and a pair of black shades.
The Smurfs, which also voice stars James Corden, Nick Offerman, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne and more, is set to hit the theaters on Friday, July 18.