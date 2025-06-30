Miley Cyrus makes thrilling Disney comeback with 'Something Beautiful'

Miley Cyrus has continued her longstanding partnership with Disney through her new project, Something Beautiful!
The 32-year-old took to her Instagram on June 30 to make an exciting announcement about her newly released visual album film.
In the teaser, she shared that her new project will premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on July 16.
Cyrus wrote in her caption, "Thrilled to announce that Something Beautiful is coming to Disney+ and Hulu. My journey began with Disney, and for this project, one I poured my heart and soul into now finding its home here feels like a full-circle moment."
In a joint post with Disney and Hulu, she added, "These 13 songs and visuals have been my universe and I’m beyond proud to share them with you on a platform that shaped so much of my story."
"Watch Something Beautiful on 7/16 on Hulu and Disney+ (U.S and CA) and the rest of the world on 7/30 on Disney+!" she concluded.
About Miley Cyrus' 'Something Beautiful':
This announcement comes months after she launched her highly anticipated ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, on May 30.
She also premiered the visual album of the same title at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival on June 6, and it was released internationally in theatres on June 27 in the USA and the UK.
The music album consisted of 13 songs, including Prelude, Something Beautiful, End of the World, More to Lose, Interlude 1, Easy Lover, Interlude 2, Golden Burning Sun, Pretend You're God, Reborn, Give Me Love, Walk of Fame (feat. Brittany Howard), and Every Girl You've Ever Loved.