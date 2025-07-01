Olivia Rodrigo reflects on dreamy Glastonbury concerts she will 'never forget'

The 'Traitor' singer mesmerized the audience with a captivating performance at the 2025 Glastonbury Festival

Olivia Rodrigo reflects on dreamy Glastonbury concerts she will 'never forget'

Olivia Rodrigo will "never forget" the thrilling Glastonbury experience!

Taking to her official Instagram account on Monday, June 30, the 22-year-old American singer-songwriter and actress shared a carousel of joy filled photos and videos featuring mesmerizing highlights from the dreamy concert.

Reflecting on the heartwarming experience she had during the show, the Deja Vu singer penned, "headlining Glastonbury was quite literally just like a dream." 

She continued: "thank you especially to Robert Smith for playing two of my favorite songs of all time on stage with me last night. and also for writing on my t shirt backstage (I am keeping it forever)."

Rodrigo concluded her moving statement by expressing a heartfelt thanks to her ardent fans.

"I am so grateful to everyone who came out and sang and jumped. A night I will never ever forget," the songstress stated.

Accompanying the sweet caption was a large gallery of clips and snaps from the Traitor singer's enchanting Glastonbury concert.

In the first slide of the post, Olivia Rodrigo shared a beautiful picture of herself, holding a big, speaker mic.

The second showcased the Good 4 U songstress bringing out Robert Smith onstage, leaving the fans thrilled.

In the third slide, a clip was shared featuring a packed stadium, cheering crowd and Olivia Rodrigo thrilling her fans.

As the carousel continued to progress, it showcased several other highlights from the concert, which took place over the weekend.

