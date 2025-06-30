Hailey Bieber posts tender moment with son after taking bold step for Justin

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August this year

Hailey Bieber has shared a heartwarming moment with her son, Jack Blues Bieber, after seemingly making a bold decision for her marriage with Justin Bieber. 

The Rhode Skin founder turned to her Instagram stories on June 29th, Sunday, to release the first traditional dish for her little one, whom she shares with her musician husband.

Hailey uploaded an adorable snap of her toddler, tightly grabbing his first Brazilian cheese balls, Pão de queijo, in his forearm.

The proud mom wrote over the picture, "Jack's first pão de queijo," while including two emojis.

Hailey and Justin, who have been married for seven years, welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, in August last year.

They recently celebrated their first Father’s Day and Mother’s Day together despite these divorce speculations.

This update comes after a report suggested that due to the constant mocking about the possible breakup rumors, Hailey finally wanted to take a break from her husband.

Hailey Bieber's bold decision for Justin Bieber: 

An insider told Radar Online that the businesswoman has been exhausted of clearing the air about the divorce rumors, noting, "Hailey just wants a stable, normal life—she’s reaching her breaking point."

"She’s exhausted and needs Justin to pull himself together, particularly now that he’s a father," the tipster added.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's divorce speculations: 

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have been facing split speculations since they tied the knot in 2018, these rumors escalated earlier this year when the singer opened up about his mental health earlier this year.

As of now, the couple has not confirmed any of these ongoing reports. 

