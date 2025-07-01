Jennifer Aniston shares rare moments with Courteney Cox and furry pals

'Friends' alum offered a glimpse into her home life and a heartwarming hangout with Courteney Cox

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Jennifer Aniston shares rare moments with Courteney Cox and furry pals

Jennifer Aniston offered fans a rare peek into her private world, sharing a series of intimate snaps from her home life.

The Friends alum took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos to offer a glimpse into her home life and a heartwarming hangout with longtime friend and Friends co-star Courteney Cox.

In a shared post, a first snap featured Aniston lounging on a sofa with her dog Lord Chesterfield, whom she introduced to her fans in October 2020 after rescuing him.

She looked in a casual mood, wearing sunglasses and a black nightgown underneath a bathrobe.

The next photo featured a photo of Aniston kissing Sean Hayes on the cheek, while the another snap, Aniston showed off her other dog, Clyde.


The entrance was marked by a mat playfully titled “the babe cave,” where the dog was captured lounging. Aniston’s other dog, Sophie, was not in the frame.

In the next snap, The Morning Show star along with her longtime friend Courteney Cox could be seen as they two smiled and posed in matching loungewear.

Another snap showed Aniston chatting with producer Kristin Hahn by a fireplace, while another image featured her hugging friend Andrea Bendewald.

Her shared post mostly featured her dogs’ appearances , as one photo showed Aniston with Clyde at a store with a pet food pantry.

In another snap, Aniston showed Clyde and Lord Chesterfield lying in bed together.

She dropped a post along with a caption, "Happy Monday.”

