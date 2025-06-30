Victoria Beckham shares sweet family photo amid feud with son Brooklyn

Victoria and David Beckham are embroiled in a feud with their oldest son Brooklyn, and his wife Nicola Peltz

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Victoria Beckham shares sweet family photo amid feud with son Brooklyn
Victoria Beckham shares sweet family photo amid feud with son Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham had surely a good family weekend!

The fashion designer took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 29, to share a sweet and sun-soaked family photo with her parents amid ongoing feud with her oldest son Brooklyn, and his wife, actress and director Nicola Peltz.

In the heartwarming picture, Victoria could be seen posing in front of a beautiful backyard with her beloved mom and dad.

The mother-of-four was dressed casually as she wore a striped T-shirt and jeans while her parents donned matching white shirts.

"Family weekends make me happy,” the former Spice Girl turned fashion designer wrote over the photo.

Victoria’s adorable post comes as her estranged daughter-in-law, Peltz threw lavish birthday party for her billionaire father Nelson.

Victoria Beckham shares sweet family photo amid feud with son Brooklyn

She shared the adorable glimpses into the bash, held at their family's huge home in Bedford, on her Instagram Stories.

Last week, Brooklyn also extended a heartfelt wish for his father-in-law as he wrote on “Happy birthday Nelson x We love you.” 

However, he remained silent on his mum as well as his father’s birthday.

Missing the celebration of dad David’s 50th birthday bash in May has only added to the obvious growing rift between Brooklyn and Nicola and the rest of the family, which also includes siblings Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

Read more : Entertainment
Kanye West confirms Korean concert after honoring 'Diddy' with Freedom track
Kanye West confirms Korean concert after honoring 'Diddy' with Freedom track
Ye dropped a new song, Never Stop, alongside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' son, King Combs last week
'Squid Game' to get US spinoff? What season 3's finale means for the thriller?
'Squid Game' to get US spinoff? What season 3's finale means for the thriller?
The South Korean hit thriller series 'Squid Game' has ended on a high note with season 3 paving the way for a US spinoff
David Beckham makes first appearance after urgent surgery
David Beckham makes first appearance after urgent surgery
David Beckham gives delightful update after sudden health scare due to painful injury
Ed Sheeran ignites wild cheers in Germany with surprise onstage collab
Ed Sheeran ignites wild cheers in Germany with surprise onstage collab
The ‘Sapphire’ singer leaves German fans thrilled as he brings out Zartmann onstage during Mathematics tour Stuttgart stop
‘Squid Game’ creator draws parallel between show’s villain, Elon Musk
‘Squid Game’ creator draws parallel between show’s villain, Elon Musk
‘Squid Game’ creator compares tech billionaire Elon Musk with Netflix series' villain
Kris Jenner’s bold demand at Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez’s wedding exposed
Kris Jenner’s bold demand at Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez’s wedding exposed
‘The Kardashians’ alum and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, made a shocking demand at the lavish wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez
Vin Diesel teases Paul Walker's character return in ‘Fast & Furious’ final
Vin Diesel teases Paul Walker's character return in ‘Fast & Furious’ final
Vin Diesel confirms shocking Paul Walker's character return for final 'Fast & Furious' film, 12 years after his death
Harry Styles caught in steamy kiss, embracing mystery woman at Glastonbury
Harry Styles caught in steamy kiss, embracing mystery woman at Glastonbury
The ‘Night Changes’ hitmaker was spotted making out with an unidentified woman at the 2025 Glastonbury Festival
Beyoncé's team issues urgent update after dramatic Houston show incident
Beyoncé's team issues urgent update after dramatic Houston show incident
Beyoncé almost fell out of the flying car at her Cowboy Carter Tour show in Houston
Olivia Rodrigo takes centre stage at Glastonbury Festival
Olivia Rodrigo takes centre stage at Glastonbury Festival
Olivia Rodrigo surprises fans with duet performance with The Cure's Robert Smith
Charli XCX shares stunning visuals from her power-packed Glastonbury show: See
Charli XCX shares stunning visuals from her power-packed Glastonbury show: See
The ‘365’ hitmaker releases breathtaking glimpses from her electrifying concert at the 2025 Glastonbury Festival
Scarlett Johansson slams OpenAI for imitating her voice
Scarlett Johansson slams OpenAI for imitating her voice
Scarlett Johansson highlighted the potential risks of AI when it compromises public trust