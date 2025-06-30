Victoria Beckham shares sweet family photo amid feud with son Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham had surely a good family weekend!
The fashion designer took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 29, to share a sweet and sun-soaked family photo with her parents amid ongoing feud with her oldest son Brooklyn, and his wife, actress and director Nicola Peltz.
In the heartwarming picture, Victoria could be seen posing in front of a beautiful backyard with her beloved mom and dad.
The mother-of-four was dressed casually as she wore a striped T-shirt and jeans while her parents donned matching white shirts.
"Family weekends make me happy,” the former Spice Girl turned fashion designer wrote over the photo.
Victoria’s adorable post comes as her estranged daughter-in-law, Peltz threw lavish birthday party for her billionaire father Nelson.
She shared the adorable glimpses into the bash, held at their family's huge home in Bedford, on her Instagram Stories.
Last week, Brooklyn also extended a heartfelt wish for his father-in-law as he wrote on “Happy birthday Nelson x We love you.”
However, he remained silent on his mum as well as his father’s birthday.
Missing the celebration of dad David’s 50th birthday bash in May has only added to the obvious growing rift between Brooklyn and Nicola and the rest of the family, which also includes siblings Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.