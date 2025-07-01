Jennifer Aniston shares adorable photo with Courteney Cox in ‘Monday’ dump

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are known for playing Rachel Green and Monica Geller in the 'Friends'

Jennifer Aniston leaves fans swooning as she shared a heartwarming photo with her Friends costar, Courteney Cox.

The Morning Show alum took to her Instagram account on Monday, June 3, to share her “Happy Monday” photo dump.

Aniston kicked off her carousel with a stunning photo of herself as she relaxed on a couch outdoors with her dog, Lord Chesterfield while the other images featured her two more dogs, Clyde and Sophie.

However, it was the fourth photo in her post that truly melted the hearts of Friends fans — featuring none other than, Cox.

In the snap, Aniston could be seen standing close to Cox as they posed towards the camera, wearing matching black outfits.

Soon after her post, many fans rushed to the comment section to gush over their bond.

“4th picture : Rachel and Monica,” one wrote.

While another added, “from I’ll be there for you to I’m still here for you, this makes me emotional.”

“When I see Courtney and you together my heart just melts ! You girls continued being best of friends even after the show ended ! Says a lot about you two,” the third added.

The fourth commented, “Thanks for sharing these precious moments with us!! Love seeing this.”

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are known for their roles as Rachel Green and Monica Geller, respectively, in the hit 90’s sitcom Friends

