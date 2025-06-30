BBC expresses 'regret' after Bob Vylan controversial show at Glanstonbury

Bob Vylan sparked controversy with their performance at the Glastonbury Festival last week

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Bob Vylan faced another career setback after his controversial musical performance at the 2025 Glastonbury Festival. 

The British punk rap duo took the stage on Saturday, June 28th, for their spectacular musical show.

Before commencing their performances, the crowd began chanting, "Death, death to the IDF [Israel Defense Forces."]

In response to the controversial slogans, Bob Vylan led the crowd in chanting, "Free, free Palestine, from the river to the sea, Palestine must be free," which was live-streamed on BBC.

Shortly after the performance, the outlet noted the controversy and expressed regret for not "pulling" the performance of the rappers.

"The team were dealing with a live situation, but with hindsight, we should have pulled the stream during the performance. We regret this did not happen," the BBC said on Monday.

They further continued, "The BBC respects freedom of expression but stands firmly against incitement to violence. The antisemitic sentiments expressed by Bob Vylan were utterly unacceptable and have no place on our airwaves."

Glastonbury Festival's organizers have also said that they were "appalled" by Bob Vylan's statements, noting, "Their chants very much crossed a line, and we are urgently reminding everyone involved in the production of the festival that there is no place at Glastonbury for antisemitism, hate speech or incitement to violence."

Bob Vylan defend their performance at the 2025 Glastonbury Festival: 

However, the frontman of the rap duo defended his slogans at the festival while urging the youth to "pick up the torch" for crucial matters. 

