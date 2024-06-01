Ryan Reynolds, Bake Lively's kids hold dual passports

Ryan Reynold and Blake Lively kids are proud American-Canadians!
In an interview with High Jackman for this week’s cover story the dad of four shared that his children are passport holders for both America and Canada.
He also joked about their commonwealth connection, "It was a really important thing for us that we spent time in Australia... [and] they felt part Australian, and I'm really proud of that.”
Jackman asked, "I think if you ask them, they'll say, 'I'm Australian.' And they'll say, 'No, I'm American too, but I'm Australian.' How are you with the kids? Is that something for you?”
The Deadpool and Wolverine star answered, "My kids, they have Canadian passports as well, and they feel a real connection to that.”
"It's a point of pride of theirs. They've also spent huge amounts of their formative years in Canada and particularly Vancouver,” he added.
Reynolds also shared that he that he shot his first two Deadpool films in Vancouver, "I had only one child in Deadpool 1 and I had two on Deadpool 2 but hopefully we don't do a Deadpool 8 because I don't want eight kids."
"They love being from Canada. They tell people they are. 'Oh, I'm half Canadian, half American,” he concluded saying.
Ryan Reynolds welcomed four kids, Betty, 4, Ines, 7, and James, 9, and a one-year-old (whose name has not been revealed)with beloved wife Blake Lively.